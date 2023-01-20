MOUNT UNION — The West Branch boys basketball team suffered its first Inter County Conference loss with a 61-52 defeat at the hands of Mount Union on Friday night.
Joel Evans and Owen Koleno each had 11 points for the Warriors.
West Branch dropped to 10-4 overall and 8-1 in the ICC. The Warriors travel to Juniata Valley on Tuesday.
West Branch—52
Colton 4 0-0 10, Evans 4 3-6 11, Koleno 4 2-2 11, Tiracorda 3 0-0 6, Kolesar 2 2-2 6, Z. McGonigal 3 00 8, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0, N. Emigh 0 0-0 0, E. Emigh 0 0-0 0, Liptak 0 0-0 0, Kolp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-10 52.
Mount Union—61
Bigler 1 0-0 2, Danish 4 2-2 12, Pcank 4 1-2 9, Cuff 4 3-4 11, Brumbaugh 11 3-4 27, Stewart 0 0-0 0, Francis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-12 61.
Three-pointers: Colton 2, Koleno, Z. McGonigal 2. Danish, Brumbaugh 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 13 19 13 7—52
Mount Union 12 17 21 11—61