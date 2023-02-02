BELLWOOD — The West Branch girls basketball team got off to a slow start in a 67-33 loss to host Bellwood-Antis on Thursday night.

The Lady Warriors were led by 12 points from Jenna Mertz. Seven other players also scored for West Branch.

West Branch fell to 12-7 overall and 5-7 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Warriors host Curwensville on Monday.

West Branch—33

Parks 1 0-0 2, Betts 1 0-0 2, Shingledecker 1 0-0 3, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Guglielmi 1 0-0 3, Smeal 1 0-0 2, Mertz 5 1-2 12, Godin 0 0-0 0, Prestash 1 0-2 2, L. Williams 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Cowder 3 1-2 7. Totals: 14 2-6 33.

Bellwood-Antis—67

McCaulsky 2 0-0 6, Worthing 11 2-5 24, Partner 2 3-4 9, Clapper 4 0-0 11, Hammond 2 0-0 5, Norton 2 0-0 5, Gerwert 1 0-0 2, Quick 0 0-0 0, Hess 2 0-0 5. Totals: 26 5-9 67.

Three-pointers: Shingledecker, Guglielmi, Mertz. McCaulsky 2, Partner 2, Clapper 3, Hammond, Norton, Hess.

Score by Quarters

West Branch 4 11 10 8—33

Bellwood 17 16 20 14—67

Tags

Trending Food Videos