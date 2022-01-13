ALLPORT — The West Branch wrestling team fell to United 34-33 on Thursday night.
The Warriors led 33-28 heading into the final weight of the night, which ended up being a forfeit to the Lions at 106.
The match started at 120 where Landon Bainey defeated Gideon Bracken 7-1.
United picked up a forfeit win at 126, before earning a major decision at 132 to go up 10-3.
The Lions got a fall at 138 to make it 16-3 in favor of the visitors.
West Branch got most of those points back at 145 and 152.
At 145, Aaron Myers earned a fall in 24 seconds, while his brother John needed just 53 seconds to pin his opponent and cut the score to 16-15.
Tyce Cantolina got another fall for the Warriors at 160, while Logan Folmar picked up a forfeit at 172 to put the hosts up 27-16.
United won the next two matches by fall to retake a 28-27 advantage.
Billy Bumbarger earned a fall in 1:21 at 285 to make it 33-28.
The forfeit at 106 set the final at 34-33. There was no match at 113.
West Branch dropped to 3-3 overall. The Warriors travel to the Juniata Duals on Saturday.
United 34,
West Branch 33
120—Bainey, WB, dec. Bracken, U, 7-1. (0-3).
126—Monty, U, won by forfeit. (6-3).
132—Henning, U, maj. dec. Schnarrs, WB, 11-3. (10-3).
138—McCully, U, pinned Stavola, WB, 4:42. (16-3).
145—A. Myers, WB, pinned Rudnic, U, :24. (16-9).
152—J. Myers, WB, pinned Gallaher, U, :53. (16-15).
160—Cantolina, WB, pinned Tomalson, U, 1:49. (16-21).
172—Logan Folmar, WB, won by forfeit. (16-27).
189—Travis, U, pinned Kerin, WB, 4:22. (22-27).
215—Krause, U, pinned Biggans, WB, 1:56. (28-27).
285—Billy Bumbarger, WB, pinned McGinnis, U, 1:21. (28-33).
106—Sambronsky, U, won by forfeit. (34-33).
113—No match. (34-33).