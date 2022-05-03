ALEXANDRIA — West Branch fell to host Juniata Valley 9-8 on Tuesday afternoon.
Lukas Colton and Brady Rothrock each had homers for the Warriors.
Colton went 2-for-4 with two hits and two RBIs, while Rothrock was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Zack Tiracorda had two RBIs, while Isaac Tiracorda scored three times.
Zack Tiracorda took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits.
West Branch dropped to 7-6 overall and 6-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Warriors travel to Williamsburg on Thursday.
West Branch—8
I. Tiracorda c 2310, Z. Tiracorda ss-p 4002, Colton 3b-p 4122, Graham rf 4011, Liptak p-3b 4010, Folmar 1b 3120, Guglielmi cf 4000, Wilson dh 3100, B. Rothrock lf 3212, McGonigal 2b 0000. Totals: 31-8-8-7.
Juniata Valley—9
Morningstar 3b-lf 3310, Rodkey lf-p 4120, Johnson p-ss 4224, Allison cf 2112, Wilson c 4000, Sodmont 2b 3100, Edwards 1b 3000, Miller rf 2000, Thompson rf 0000, Couch ss-p 2111. Totals: 27-9-7-7.
Score by Innings
West Branch 212 030 0—8 8 3
Juniata Valley 120 042 x—9 7 3
Errors—Folmar, Colton 2. Allison, Sodmont, Miller. 2B—Morningstar. HR—Colton, B. Rothrock. Johnson, Allison. HBP—Z. Tiracorda, I. Tiracorda, Colton. Allison. SB—I. Tiracorda. Allison, Rodkey 2, Deihl. CS—Allison (by I. Tiracorda).
Pitching
West Branch: Liptak—4 2/3 IP< 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Z. Tiracorda—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Juniata Valley: Couch—1/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Johnson—4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Rodkey—2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Rodkey. LP—Z. Tiracorda (4-1).