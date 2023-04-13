BELLWOOD — The West Branch baseball team fell to host Bellwood-Antis 9-8 on Thursday night after the Blue Devils scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Brody Rothrock took the loss after coming on in relief of Lukas Colton in the fifth inning.
Rothrock had two hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs.
Easton Emigh added three hits and two RBIs, while Coby Kephart had two hits and two RBIs.
Tyler Wilson and Isaac Tiracorda each had two hits. Tiracorda, Lukas Colton and Logan Folmar all had a double.
West Branch dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in the Inter-County Conference. The Warriors host Claysburg-Kimmel today.
West Branch—8
Tiracorda c 5121, C. Kephart cf 2022, Colton p-ss 5010, Lu. Liptak ss-2b 4210, Folmar 1b 4011, Wilson 3b-rf 4220, B. Rothrock lf-p 4222, Eirich rf-lf 3000, D. McGonigal p 0000, Emigh dh 4132. Totals: 35-8-14-8.
Bellwood-Antis—9
Kost p-lf 1300, Dorminy cf 3220, Pier 1b 3213, Cacciotti 3b-p 4123, Berkowitz ss 4021, C. Swogger c 3000, T. Swogger rf 4000, Gonzalez 2b 2100, Bardell lf-3b 2000. Totals: 26-9-7-7.
Score by Innings
West Branch 124 100 0—8 14 2
Belllwood 001 035 x—9 7 0
Errors—Z. McGonigal, Eirich. 2B—Colton, Tiracorda, B. Rothrock, Folmar. SF—C. Kephart.
Pitching
West Branch: Colton—4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO. B. Rothrock—2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. D. McGonigal—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—. LP—B. Rothrock (1-2).