ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch track and field team competed at the Inter County Conference Championships Monday at Juniata Valley High School.
John Stavola earned the lone top individual finish for the Warriors, taking first in the 800 run with a time of 2:04.80.
Stavola was joined by Noah Ryder, Jacob Alexander and Sage Carr to win the 4x800 relay
Ryder, Stavola, Carr and Joel Evans added a second in the 4x400 relay. Carr was also second in the 400.
Ryder placed third in the 1600 and Braden Brown rounded out the boys top finishers with a fourth in the 1600.
West Brach was fifth out of 14 teams in the overall standings.
For the Lady Warriors, who took 12th in the team standings, Marley Croyle was third in the javelin.