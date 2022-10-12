HOUTZDALE — The West Branch boys and girls cross country teams took first on Wednesday during a tri-meet with Mount Union and host Moshannon Valley.
The Warriors topped the Knights 22-33, but fell to the Trojans 27-28. The Lady Warriors upended the Damsels 8-13.
For the boys, Sage Carr was the top runner, winning by 10 seconds in a time of 18:40.
Teammate Noah Ryder was third in 18:51.
Mo Valley’s George Nestlerode placed fourth, crossing the line in 19:36.
The Lady Warriors’ Erika Alexander won the girls race in 25:06.
Teammate Emma Petriskey was second in a time of 25:24.
Moshannon Valley’s Annabeth Anderson placed third in 28:53.
The Warriors finished the season at 8-1.
All three teams return to action on Wednesday at the Inter-County Conference Meet.
Boys
West Branch 22,
Moshannon Valley 33
Mount Union 27, West Branch 28
Mount Union 21,
Moshannon Valley 34
Top Ten
1. Sage Carr, WB, 18:40. 2. Ryan Plank, MU, 18:50. 3. Noah Ryder, WB, 18:51. 4. George Nestlerode, MV, 18:36. 5. Mason Beatty, MU, 19:52. 6. Jacob Alexander, WB, 19:53. 7. Ethan Fisher, MU, 19:54. 8. Sam Howard, MV, 20:23. 9. Evan Yakymac, MU, 20:38. 10. Jack Hess, MU, 20:44.
West Branch runners
12. Braden Brown, 20:54. 13. Kevin Hurley, 21:09. 27. Payton McCloskey, 27:42. 28. Noah Marcinko, 31:45.
Moshannon Valley runners
11. Roman Faulds, 20:54. 14. Brady Kay, 21:13. 15. Oscar Lin, 21:19. 18. Carter Weakland, MV, 23:26. 20. Jimmy Lamoreau, 24:23. 22. Gavin Varner, 24:40. 24. Isaiah Shimmel, 25:12. 25. Pierre Cherubin, 26:52. 29. Eli Kawa, 40:16.
Girls
West Branch 8,
Moshannon Valley 13
Top Ten
1. Erika Alexander, WB, 25:06. 2. Emma Petriskey, WB, 25:24. 3. Annabeth Anderson, MV, 26:53. 5. Molly Smith, MU, 27:58. 6. Roxie Wagner, MV, 28:53. 7. Skylah Baker, WB, 32:52. 8. Rylee Shimmel, MV, 38:28.