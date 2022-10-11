ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch volleyball team took down host Juniata Valley in straight set on Tuesday, beating the Lady Hornets 25-12, 25-14 and 25-8.
Katrina Cowder recorded 11 kills for the Lady Warriors, while Marley Croyle and Matayha Kerin each had six. Croyle also added five digs.
Hayley Wooster paced West Branch at the service line with 10 points, including six aces. Savannah Hoover added nine service points. Brooklyn Myers registered 19 assists.
West Branch improved to 22-2 overall.
The Lady Warriors host Glendale Thursday.