ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team upended visiting Rockwood, 7-1 on Monday afternoon.
The Lady Warriors’ Jenna Mertz had two goals and two assists by halftime.
Sarah Guglielmi scored the first two goals for West Branch, both on helpers from Mertz.
Then Mertz scored off an assist by Erin Godin, before putting in an unassisted goal at the 33:49 mark.
Mertz scored twice more after the half at 40:13 and 41:00 to make it 6-0.
Kaylea Fenush increased the score to 7-0 with a goal at 62:55.
Rockwood’s Adeline Barkman set the final with a goal at 78:00.
West Branch improved to 5-0 on the season. The Lady Warriors host Moshannon Valley on Wednesday.
West Branch 7, Rockwood 1
Scoring Summary
1. Sarah Guglielmi, WB, (Jenna Mertz), 3:40.
2. Guglielmi, WB, (Mertz), 4:38.
3. Mertz, WB, (Erin Godin), 15:58.
4. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 33:49.
Second Half
5. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 40:13.
6. Mertz, WB, (unassisted), 41:00.
7. Kaylea Fenush, WB, (unassisted), 62:55.
8. Adeline Barkman, R, (unassisted), 78:00.
Saves: Rockwood (Taylor Demchak) 9, West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 7.
Shots: Rockwood 3, West Branch 15.
Corners: Rockwood 0, West Branch 7.