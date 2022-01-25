MOUNT UNION — The West Branch girls basketball team downed Mount Union 42-26 on Tuesday night.
Jenna Mertz led the Lady Warriors with 18 points, while Katrina Cowder had nine. Erin Godin added eight.
“They threw a few different looks defensively,” said WB head coach Justin Koleno. “The girls did a great job of adjusting quickly.
“We came out a bit flat after halftime, but we did a great job controlling the ball in the fourth quarter. Jenna and Erin did an outstanding job taking care of the ball. They were physical and we knew that coming in.”
West Branch improved to 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the Inter County Conference. That Lady Warriors travel to Juniata Valley on Thursday.
West Branch—42
Mertz 6 2-8 14, Cowder 4 1-2 9, Godin 3 2-2 8, Betts 3 1-2 7, Shingledecker 2 0-0 4, Guglielmi 0 2-3 2, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-17 42.
Mount Union—26
Sheeder 1 0-2 2, Smith 2 1-2 3, Gardner 2 0-2 4, Williams 3 1-1 9, Crisswell 1 2-2 4, Dimoff 0 0-0 0, Skopic 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 6-11 26.
Three-pointers: Williams 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 16 11 5 10—42
Mount Union 6 7 10 3—26