BELLWOOD — West Branch downed Bellwood-Antis on Thursday, winning 5-1.
Owen Graham threw 6 2/3 innings for the Warriors, allowing an unearned run on four walks and three hits. He struck out seven.
Luke Liptak led the Warriors with three RBIs and two hits, including a double. Isaac Tiracorda had a solo homer and scored twice, while Logan Folmar had a hit and an RBI.
West Branch improved to 12-6 overall and 10-6 in the Inter County Conference.
The Warriors host Glendale on Monday.
West Branch—5
I. Tiracorda c 3211, Z. Tiracorda ss 4110, Colton 2b-3b 2100, Graham p-rf 2000, Liptak 3b-p 4123, Folmar 1b 3011, Guglielmi cf 3010, Wilson dh 3000, Rothrock lf 0000. Totals: 27-5-6-5.
Bellwood-Antis—1
Kost ss-p 2010, Dorminy cf 4000, Guyer dh 3120, Luensmann 1b 2000, Pier c 3000, Kovac 3b 3000, Swogger lf 2000, Rabenstein lf 0000, Berkowitz p-2b 2000, Ridgway rf 3010. Totals: 24-1-4-0.
Score by Innings
West Branch 310 000 1—5 6 4
Bellwood-Antis 000 100 0—1 4 1
Errors—Liptak 2, Colton. Kovac. DP—West Branch 2. 2B—Liptak. Guyer. HR—I. Tiracorda. HBP—Folmar, Graham 2, Colton. Swogger. SB—Z. Tiracorda, Guglielmi, Colton.
Pitching
West Branch: Graham—6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER 4 BB, 7 SO. Liptak—1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Bellwood-Antis: Berkowitz—6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Kost—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Graham (5-2). LP—Berkowitz.