ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t catch up as Bellefonte took a 64-44 victory on Wednesday night.
Jackson Croyle led the Warriors with 18 points.
West Branch fell to 2-7 overall. The Warriors host Bellwood-Antis on Monday.
Bellefonte—64
Kroell 3 0-0 6, Way 2 0-0 4, Ebeling 1 2-2 5, Capperella 0 0-0 0, Crissman 0 3-4 3, Cox 0 0-0 0, Brungard 2 3-4 7, McCaslin 4 0-1 11, McConnell 1 0-0 2, Eckley-Jones 10 4-6 26. Totals: 23 12-17 64.
West Branch—44
I. Tiracorda 4 1-2 9, Z. Tiracorda 1 7-7 9, Croyle 6 4-4 18, Evans 3 0-0 6, Kolesar 0 0-0 0, Koleno 1 0-0 2, Vargas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-13 44.
Three-pointers: McCaslin 3, Eckley-Jones 2. Croyle 2.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 20 25 8 11—64
West Branch 9 5 17 13—44