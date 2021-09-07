LOYSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Northern Bedford on Tuesday afternoon.

Olivia Straka put the Lady Warriors on the board first with an unassisted goal at the 26:34 mark.

The Lady Panthers tied it in the second half when Reagan Grimes scored unassisted at 73:02.

West Branch’s Kaitlyn Folmar made five saves, while Northern’s Evie Long had 16.

The Lady Warriors (0-0-1) return to action on Thursday, hosting Everett.

West Branch 1,

Northern Bedford 1

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Olivia Straka, WB, (unassisted), 26:34.

Second Half

2. Reagan Grimes, NB, (unassisted), 73:02.

Shots: West Branch 17, Northern Bedford 6.

Saves: West Branch (Kaitlyn Folmar) 5, Northern Bedford (Evie Long) 16.

Corner kicks: West Branch 4, Northern Bedford 3.

