MOUNT UNION — The West Branch volleyball team swept Mount Union 25-12, 25-17, 25-10 on Thursday evening.
Katrina Cowder led the Lady Warriors with 17 kills, eight service points, five blocks and four aces.
Brooklyn Myers netted 15 assists, while Ally Shingledecker served up 10 points.
Marley Croyle and Matayha Kerin each had six kills.
West Branch improved to 7-1-2 overall and 2-0 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Warriors travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday.
In junior varsity action, West Branch won 25-22 and 25-15.