ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team swept Juniata Valley in front of a home crowd on Thursday night.
Brooklyn Myers led the Lady Warriors with 21 assists, nine service points and four aces.
Katrina Cowder tallied 10 kills, eight service points and two blocks, while Marley Croyle had 11 kills.
Shianna Hoover had five digs, while Ally Shingledecker served up eight points and two aces.
Matayha Kerin added six service points and two aces.
West Branch improved to 8-1-2 and travels to Glendale on Tuesday.
In junior varsity action, West Branch remained undefeated with a 25-23 and 25-15 victory.