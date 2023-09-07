ALLPORT — Down a starter on Thursday night against Juniata Valley, the West Branch volleyball team looked to a freshman to help keep things going.
And the Lady Warriors weren’t disappointed, as Lexi Mullhollem took to the spot like she’d always been there, tallying five kills in a three-set win.
“We are missing some kids and we will get them back soon,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “The kids that came in did a great job. Lexi Mullhollem as a freshman came up with some big kills tonight. We always hope that we have depth and I think we do.
“It’s good for her to get that varsity experience. She had a lot of kills and she put the ball in play, which I thought was really good for a freshman.”
The Lady Warriors won by scores of 25-12, 25-8 and 25-22.
The two teams played evenly at the beginning of the first set, before a service run by Lady Warrior Ally Shingledecker helped give the hosts a 12-9 advantage.
Shianna Hoover then added four more points in the next rotation to put West Branch up 17-10 before then went on to win the set 25-12.
Katrina Cowder had seven of her 19 kills in the set.
“Katrina came up big as usual,” Trude said. “That’s our go to, and she had a great game tonight.”
Another big run from Hoover, as well as big front row play from Cowder, Mulhollem and Bella Koleno helped the Lady Warriors break out to a 10-2 lead in the second set.
Hoover finished the night with 18 service points.
Setter Brooklyn Myers had two kills in the set, as West Branch rolled out its 6-2 setting formation. Sophomore Kyla Kephart has been a mainstay at the position since last year and Myers has proved to be an able hitter when necessary.
“We are experimenting with a 6-2 and a 5-1,” Trude said. “ We are seeing what works for us. We are trying to use Brooklyn’s skill set, because she can hit the ball. Kyla is a really good setter, so we can experiment.”
West Branch went on to win the second set 25-8.
The Lady Warriors led the third set 22-16 before Juniata Valley came back with a four-point service run to pull to within 22-21.
But West Branch was able to win the last three points to earn the set and match victory.
The Lady Warriors improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the Inter County Conference. They travel to Mo Valley on Tuesday.