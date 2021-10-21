CURWENSVILLE — West Branch finished out the regular season on a high note, sweeping Curwensville 25-10, 25-12 and 25-13 on Thursday night.
West Branch picked up 15 kills from Marley Croyle and 11 more from Katrina Cowder to stay undefeated on the season.
“Marley had some errors early on, but she got more in sync as the game went on,” Trude said. “Katrina was tough at the net tonight.”
Cowder matched up most of the night with the Lady Tide’s Alyssa Bakaysa. The two traded blocks and kills back and forth most of the night.
Bakaysa finished the night with four kills and three blocks.
West Branch came into the game ranked as the second-best team in the state in Class A, just behind defending state champs Clarion out of District 9.
Still, Curwensville head coach Stephanie Vicary thought her team handled the pressure well.
“Anytime you play West Branch, you know they are going to be good,” said Vicary. “We tried to prepare them last night. We worked a lot on reading our hitters and moving to the ball. It made the difference.
“The girls improved each set. That’s all you can ask for when you play a team like that.”
The first set featured a seven-point service run from Matayha Kerin and an eight-point run from Shianna Hoover.
Five of the Lady Tide’s points came from Lady Warrior service errors.
In the second set, Allie Shingledecker and Savannah Hoover combined for a 11-point run to give West Branch a 25-12 victory.
Croyle had six kills in the set, while Cowder had two.
“It was balanced,” said Trude. “Curwensville gave us some runs. But we want to keep getting better and I think we are doing that. We are slowly improving in a lot of areas. And that is what we need to be tested every night.
“I thought we played pretty well.”
West Branch took control of the third set early, going up 9-3 on Curwensville.
The set was highlighted by the play of Kamryn MacTavish, who finished the game with eight digs.
“Kamryn really passed the ball well for us,” said Trude. “She has been doing that all year. She’s a libero but I don’t she gets enough credit. She’s really putting the ball in system and it’s allowing us to run a quick offense.
“Sometimes she is overlooked with stats, but she has been really key for us with passing.”
West Branch finished out the match as MacTavish served up the final two points to set the final at 25-13.
“We are playing 10-12 players,” said Trude. “We have depth. I’m confident we can put somebody in. If someone isn’t having an on night, we can sub someone in right away. The girls have been really good about it.”
Alaina Anderson had four service points for the Lady Tide, while Jorja Fleming and Taylor Luzier each had two.
“They have shaken the nerves off,” Vicary said. “For a lot of these girls it is their first year playing varsity, so to see them hold their own against a team like West Branch, they did good.”
West Branch improved to 29-0. The Lady Warriors travel to the Elk County Catholic Tournament on Saturday.
Curwensville dropped to 5-12. The Lady Tide host Clearfield on Monday.
The junior varsity game was won by West Branch.