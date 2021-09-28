ALLPORT — The West Branch volleyball team defeated Curwensville 25-12, 25-14 and 25-14 on Tuesday night.
Brooklyn Myers had 12 assists for the Lady Warriors, while Hayley Wooster served up 11 points. Abby Gallaher had eight service points with five aces, while teammate Allie Shingledecker had eight service points as well.
Katrina Cowder and Matayha Kerin each had five kills.
Curwensville was led by Alaina Anderson’s 11 assists, three kills and three service points.
Alyssa Bakaysa had five kills, while Janessa Snyder tallied three kills, three service points and two digs.
The junior varsity game was won by West Branch in two sets.
West Branch improved to 20-0 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Mount Union on Thursday.
Curwensville dropped to 3-7 overall. The Lady Tide host Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.