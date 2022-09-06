CURWENSVILLE — The West Branch volleyball team upended host Curwensville 25-3, 25-6 and 25-13 on Tuesday night.
Matayha Kerin had 17 service points and six aces, while Brooklyn Myers added 18 assists.
Katrina Cowder netted 10 kills and two blocks, while Marley Croyle had six kills.
The Lady Tide’s Brooklynn Price had three digs and one service point. Lizzy Palmer added three digs and a block, while Alissa Gallaher had two digs.
Curwensville (0-1) travels to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
West Branch (1-0) travels to Mount Union on Thursday.
The junior varsity game was won by the Lady Warriors.