ALLPORT — The West Branch student section was out in full force on Wednesday night during the Lady Warriors’ District 6 Class A semifinal matchup with Bishop McCort, decked out in beach wear.
And it was smooth sailing for the top-seeded Lady Warriors, who swept the fourth-seeded Lady Crushers, 25-22, 25-14 and 25-13 to advance to Saturday’s district championship.
“They are gamers,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “When they step on the floor, I don’t have to worry too much.
“They are going to battle.”
After getting knocked out of the playoffs in the semis last year, the Lady Warriors were determined to get back to the championship for the first time since 2020.
To do that, Trude and his players had a one-word gameplan — tempo.
West Branch expected Bishop McCort to score points, with its good front row. But the Lady Warriors hoped to control the tempo, forcing the Lady Crushers out of system. It was a strategy that worked to perfection.
“We talked about the fact that there were going to be runs,” Trude said. “Bishop McCort is a very good team. They have good hitters and are very athletic.
“We just wanted to battle. We just didn’t want to lose our focus. We are strong enough with our serving to take people out of system and I think that’s what we did tonight.”
The Lady Warriors got a big game from senior Matayha Kerin, who led the team with 11 kills and seven service points.
“Matayha Kerin — what a performance,” Trude said. “She showed up big time. Not that she hasn’t, but she is a student of the game.
“She listened to what we wanted to do in our scouting report and she did really well. I’m so proud of her.”
West Branch did struggle to put Bishop McCort away in the first set, adjusting to the Lady Crushers’ servers and hitters took time.
McCort tied it up at 21-21 before the Lady Warriors got a two-point service run from Savannah Hoover to make it 24-21.
A net violation gave the Lady Crushers a sideout, but a big kill from Kerin put the match away 25-22.
Trude credited his passers, including libero Shianna Hoover, for helping keep the West Branch offense on track.
“Our passers did great,” Trude said. “I have to give credit to Shianna Hoover.
“She was in system all night. So we were controlling the offensive tempo and they were playing defense. So that’s where we wanted to be.”
The second set saw West Branch break out to a 4-0 lead off the serve of Hayley Wooster.
Another four-point run, this time from Katrina Cowder, helped extend the lead to 10-2.
West Branch cruised from there, winning 25-14.
Cowder had seven kills and seven service points, while Marley Croyle had four of her five kills in the set.
“Marley is so smart and moves the ball around,” said Trude. “Katrina had some big hits. (Makiya) Mack hit a nice tempo ball at the net.”
The third set was all Lady Warriors, as Shianna Hoover had a six-point service run, while Croyle had a four-point run.
West Branch went on to win that set 25-13.
The Lady Warriors improved to 33-2-1. West Branch plays Homer-Center, a 3-1 winner over Portage, on Saturday at noon at the Altoona Fieldhouse for the District 6 title.
Since both the champ and runner-up head to the PIAA Tournament, West Branch has already qualified for states.
“We are so proud of the girls,” said Trude.
“They worked hard all year. People don’t realize the commitment it takes to play in our program. It’s a year-round effort and you can see the reward.
“Our goal was to get to state playoffs, and we got there, so anything can happen and we are ready.”