NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The West Branch girls upended Northern Cambria 64-37 on Friday night.
Jenna Mertz led the Lady Warriors with 25 points, while Sarah Guglielmi added 17. Erin Godin had 10 points.
West Branch improved to 11-4 overall and host Juniata Valley on Monday.
West Branch—64
Parks 0 0-0 0, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 1 0-0 3, Koleno 1 0-0 2, Guglielmi 8 0-0 17, Smeal 1 0-0 2, Mertz 10 3-3 25, Briscoe 0 0-0 0, Godin 5 0-0 10, Prestash 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 0 0-0 0, Bush 0 0-0 0, Cowder 1 3-4 5, Kerfoot 0 0-0 0, M. Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-7 64.
Northern Cambria—37
Carallo 3 0-0 6, Formeck 1 1-3 3, Leese 1 0-0 2, Miller 7 6-11 20, Yahner 0 0-2 0, Depetro 1 2-2 4, Olish 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 9-18 37.
Three-pointers: Shingledecker, Guglielmi, Mertz 2.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 17 26 14 7—64
No. Cambria 9 14 7 7—37