ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team withstood a big second quarter by Juniata Valley en route to an 82-57 victory on Friday night.
Lukas Colton led the Warriors with 21 points and four assists.
Teammate Zach McGonigal had 19 points, while Owen Koleno added 18 points.
Joel Evans had 14 points and 11 rebounds while Kyle Kolesar had 14 rebounds.
West Branch improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Inter County Conference. The Warriors head to Williamsburg on Monday.
In jayvee action, the Hornets were 59-58 winners.
Juniata Valley—57
Deihl 5 3-5 16, Robinson 2 2-2 6, McFadden 6 1-2 13, Edwards 1 0-0 2, Mattas 5 1-3 12, Beck 0 0-0 0, Bark 1 0-1 2, Musser 0 0-0 0, Rand 1 0-0 3, Chavez 0 0-0 0, Cook 1 0-0 3, Baumia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-13 57.
West Branch—82
Colton 6 6-7 21, Evans 6 2-5 14, Koleno 8 1-1 18, Tiracorda 4 0-0 8, Kolesar 0 1-2 1, Z. McGonigal 7 0 0-0 19, D. McGonigal 0 0-0-0, N. Emigh 0 1-2 1. Totals: 31 11-17 82.
Three-pointers: Deihl 3, Mattas, Rand, Cook. Colton 3, Koleno, Z. McGonigal 5.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 12 21 9 15—57
West Branch 21 14 23 22—82