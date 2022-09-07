ALLPORT — The West Branch cross country team hosted Philipsburg-Osceola on a rainy afternoon.
The Warriors defeated the Mounties 25-32, while the Lady Mounties topped the Lady Warriors 21-40.
The boys’ race was won by West Branch’s Sage Carr in a time of 19:02. He was followed by teammate Noah Ryder in second place in 19:04.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Tyke Phillips was third with a time of 21:19, while the Warriors’ Kevin Hurley was fourth in 21:35.
The Mounties’ Nick Matweecha was fifth in 21:42, while West Branch’s Braden Brown took sixth in 22:29.
P-O’s Sean Meyers was seventh in 22:37, while Carson Carlheim was eighth in 24:50.
The Mounties’ Peyton Warner was ninth (25:33) and Colton Hanson rounded out the top ten (26:21).
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jaylee Cook won the girls’ race in a time of 24:36.
Teammate Manna Potter was second in 25:05, while West Branch’s Erika Alexander was third in 25:28.
Fourth place went to the Lady Mounties’ Evelyn Raker in 26:25.
P-O also took the next five spots with Kate Yoder (26:32), Sarah Bock (27:52), Emma Wiser (27:54), Marlee Butterworth (28:10) and Dannika Carlheim (30:35).
West Branch’s Skylah Baker was tenth in 31:23.
West Branch returns to action on Sept. 14 at Southern Fulton.
Philipsburg-Osceola heads to the Ben Bloser Invite on Sept. 17.
Boys
West Branch 25,
Philipsburg-Osceola 32
Top 10
1. Sage Carr, WB, 19:02. 2. Noah Ryder, WB, 19:04. 3. Tyke Phillips, PO, 21:19. 4. Kevin Hurley, WB, 21:35. 5. Nick Matweecha, PO, 21:42. 6. Braden Brown, WB, 22:29. 7. Sean Meyers, PO, 22:37. 8. Carson Carlheim, PO, 24:50. 9. Peyton Warner, PO, 25:33. 10. Colton Hanson, PO, 26:21.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 21,
West Branch 40
Top 10
1. Jaylee Cook, PO, 24:36. 2. Manna Potter, PO, 25:05. 3. Erika Alexander, WB, 25:28. 4. Evelyn Raker, PO, 26:25. 5. Kate Yoder, PO, 26:32. 6. Sarah Bock, PO, 27:52. 7. Emma Wiser, PO, 27:54. 8. Marlee Butterworth, PO, 28:10. 9. Dannika Carlheim, PO, 30:35. 10. Skylah Baker, WB, 31:23.