ALLPORT — West Branch’s Noah Ryder snagged the win a personal best time of 18:28 on Monday afternoon against Cambria Heights.
The Warriors defeated the Highlanders 20-35, while the Lady Warriors fell 17-44.
Ryder eked out the victory over teammate Sage Carr, who came across the line second in 18:30.
The Warriors’ Kevin Hurley (6th, 19:59) and Brayden Brown (7th, 21:02) were also in the top 10.
West Branch’s Payton McCloskey was 15th, while Noah Marcinko was 18th.
On the girls’ side, Emma Petriskey was fifth, while Erika Alexander took sixth. Skylah Baker was 11th.
West Branch returns to action on Thursday at Juniata Valley with Bellwood-Antis.
Boys
West Branch 20,
Cambria Heights 35
1. Noah Ryder, WB, 18:28. 2. Sage Carr, WB, 18:30. 3. Brock Eckenrode, CH, 18:33. 4. Jacob Alexander, WB, 19:47. 5. Dan Hock, CH, 19:51. 6. Kevin Hurley, WB, 19:59. 7. Brayden Brown, WB, 21:02. 8. Dakota DeLattre, CH, 21:32. 9. Ian Hall, CH, 21:45. 10. Mitchell Elias, CH, 22:35.
Other West Branch runners
15. Payton McCloskey, 27:33. 18. Noah Marcinko, 31:34.
Girls
Cambria Heights 17,
West Branch 44
Top Ten
1. Zoe Adams, CH, 21:53. 2. Savannah Hoover, CH, 23:46. 3. Josephine McMullen, CH, 24:40. 4. Emily Lowe, CH, 25:00. 5. Emma Petriskey, WB, 25:19. 6. Erika Alexander, WB, 25:20. 7. Maelyn Kutruff, CH, 28:22. 8. Olivia Farabaugh, CH, 29:08. 9. Riley Hall, CH, 29:11. 10. Madison Clary, CH, 29:14. 11. Skylah Baker, WB, 32:01.