ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team got another solid outing from Zack Tiracorda on the mound, shutting out Cambria Heights 7-0 on Friday afternoon.
Tiracorda threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out 11.
He was also potent at the plate, with two triples and a double and two RBIs.
Owen Graham added three hits, including a double and two RBIs.
West Branch improved to 2-1 overall. The Warriors host Williamsburg on Monday weather pending.
Cambria Heights—0
Hite p-2b 3000, Ford cf 3000, Jasper lf 2020, Patterson 1b 2000, S. Nelen ss 2000, Westrick c 3000, Onkst 3b 2000, H. Nelen rf-p 2010, DellaValle 2b-rf 2000, Elias ph 1000. Totals: 22-0-3-0.
West Branch—7
I. Tiracorda c 3210, Z. Tiracorda p-2b 4232, Colton ss 3101, Graham rf-p 4032, Folmar 1b 3000, Liptak 3b 3110, Guglielmi cf 3010, B. Rothrock 2110, McGonigal 2b-rf 3000. Totals: 28-7-10-5.
Score by Innings
Cambria Heights 000 000 0—0 3 1
West Branch 140 110 0—7 10 0
Errors—S. Nelen. LOB— Cambria Heights, West Branch. 2B—Z. Tiracorda, Graham. 3B—Z. Tiracorda 2. HBP—B. Rothrock. SB—Guglielmi, Liptak, Graham 2.
Pitching
Cambria Heights: Hite—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. H. Nelen—3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
West Branch: Z. Tiracorda—5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO. Graham— 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda (2-0). LP—Hite.