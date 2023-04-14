ALTOONA — The West Branch softball team shut out host Bishop Guilfoyle 15-0 in four innings on Friday afternoon in a non-league contest.
The Lady Warriors were led by Kamryn MacTavish, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Carsyn Wesesky plated three runs on two hits and scored once.
Alaina Royer added two hits, including a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mackenzie MacTavish had three RBIs.
Brooke Bainey added a solo homer, while Makena Moore had a triple.
Carsyn Wesesky pitched all four innings, allowing just one hit and two walks. She struck out four.
West Branch improved to 8-1 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Brookville on Monday.
West Branch—15
Bainey 3b 3221, Ca. Wesesky p 4123, Gable c 4010, Moore 1b 2320, K. MacTavish ss 3232, Royer 2b 3222, M. MacTavish 2113, Woodring rf 2210, Ch. Wesesky lf 2200. Totals: 25-15-14-11.
Bishop Guilfoyle—0
Carruthers ss-3b-lf 2000, Kling cf-1b 2000, Byrne p 1010, Beatty 2b 2000, Burke c 1000, Maguda 1b-cf 2000, Novak 3b-ss 1000, Wise lf-3b 1000, Gunnett rf 1000. Totals: 13-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
West Branch 392 1—15 14 0
BG 000 0— 0 1 8
Errors—Carruthers, Kling 3, Beatty, Maguda, Wise 2. LOB—West Branch 5, Bishop Guilfoyle 4. 3B—Moore, Royer. HR—Bainey (solo, 2nd). SF—M. MacTavish, K. MacTavish. SB—K. MacTavish, Royer. HBP—Burke.
Pitching
West Branch: Ca. Wesesky—4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.