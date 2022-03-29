MOUNT UNION — The West Branch baseball team fell to Mount Union 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday afternoon.
Zack Tiracorda had a double for the Warriors, which had just three hits on the day.
Owen Graham took the loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings.
West Branch (1-1 overall, 1-1 Inter County Conference) hosts Cambria Heights on Friday.
West Branch—0
I. Tiracorda c 2000, Emigh ph 1000, Guglielmi cf-p 2000, A. Bass ph 1000, Z. Tiracorda ss 2010, Colton 2b-p-ss 2010, Graham p-rf 1010, Liptak 3b 2000, Wood dh 1000, Woodling dh 1000, Folmar 1b 1000, B. Rothrock lf 2000. Totals: 18-0-3-0.
Mount Union—11
Danish p 3220, Yocum ph 1000, Donaldson ss 3112, Knable c 1101, Weirich cf 0100, Grove ph 1000, Scott lf 3111, Hunsinger 3b 2110, Atherton 2b 2211, Plank cf 2112, Wilson 1b 3012, Chrisemer rf 1110, Bilger rf 1000. Totals: 23-11-9-9.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 00— 0 3 6
Mount Union 260 30—11 9 1
LOB—West Branch 5, Mount Union 7. 2B—Z. Tiracorda. Donaldson, Chrisemer. HBP—Knable, Chrisemer, Atherton.
Pitching
West Branch: Graham 1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Colton—1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Guglielmi—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Mount Union: Danish—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Danish. LP—Graham (0-1).