MOUNT UNION — The West Branch baseball team fell to Mount Union 9-0 on Thursday afternoon in their season opener.
Logan Liptak took the loss, allowing just one earned run on three hits and three walks.
Coby Kephart led the Warriors with two hits, while Lukas Colton, Brody Rothrock and Liptak had the other hits.
West Branch fell to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in the Inter County Conference. The Warriors host Moshannon Valley Tuesday.
West Branch—0
Tiracorda c 3000, Colton ss-p 3010, Folmar 1b 2000, Wilson 3b 4000, Liptak p-ss 3010, B. Rothrock lf 3010, C. Kephart cf 3020, Z. McGonigal 2b 2000, D. McGonigal ph 1000, G. Rothrock rf 1000, E. Emigh rf 1000. Totals: 26-0-5-0.
Mount Union—9
Danish p 3001, McClain p 1000, Donaldson ss 4000, Knable c 2010, Atherton 3100, Hunsinger 3b 2100, W. Chrisemer ph 1100, Robinson cf 3211, Plank lf 4211, Scott 1b 2111, L. Chrisemer rf 3010. Totals: 28-9-5-4.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 000 0—0 5 6
Mount Union 030 042 x—9 5 0
Errors—Colton, Liptak, Wilson 3, E. Emigh. 2B—Knable. WP—Colton. HBP—Knable (by Liptak). SB—Donaldson, Scott, Plank, L. Chrisemer, Robinson.
Pitching
West Branch: Liptak—4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO. Colton—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Mount Union: McClain—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Danish—4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Danish. LP—Liptak (0-1).