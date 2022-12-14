CLAYSBURG — The West Branch boys basketball team had six players in double digits in an 84-63 pasting of Claysburg-Kimmel on Wednesday night.
Lukas Colton led the Warriors with 19 points, while Joel Evans had 12 rebounds and 11 points.
Zack McGonigal added 17 points, while Kyle Kolesar had 13 and Owen Koleno netted 10.
West Branch had 18 assists as a team.
The Warriors (3-1) return to action on Friday, hosting Juniata Valley.
West Branch—84
Colton 7 2-2 19, Evans 5 1-2 11, Koleno 5 0-0 10, Tiracorda 5 0-0 11, Kolesar 6 1-1 13, Z. McGonigal 6 0-0 17, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0, N. Emigh 0 1-2 1, E. Emigh 1 0-0 2, Liptak 0 0-0 0, Kolp 0 0-0 0, Rothrock 0 0-0 0, Alexander 0 0-0 0, Fluck 0 0-0 0. Totals:35 5-7 84.
Claysburg-Kimmel—63
Buell 1 0-0 2, Mauk 3 0-0 7, Sacchitella 5 0-0 14, Ritchey 4 0-0 9, Droeger 2 3-4 7, Haney 8 0-1 20, Walter 1 0-0 2, Napolitano 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 3-5 63.
Three-pointers: Colton 3, Tiracorda, Z. McGonigal 5. Saccitella 4, Mauk 1, Haney 4, Ritchey.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 24 20 27 13—84
Claysburg 8 13 23 19—63