West Branch relay team

The West Branch 4x8 relay team qualified for the PIAA Championships after finishing third at the District 6 Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Mansion Park on Wednesday. The Warriors ran 8:27.42.

 Submitted Photo

ALTOONA — The West Branch 4x800 relay team of John Stavola, Noah Ryder, Jacob Alexander and Sage Carr finished third at the District 6 Class 2A Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Mansion Park in Altoona.

The Warriors finished the race in a new school record time of 8:27.42.

The time meets the state qualifying standard, so West Branch will once again head to Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium March 26-27 for the PIAA Track and Field 2A Championships.

Central Cambria won the race in 8:18.58.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Stavola, Ryder, Carr and Joel Evans finished sixth with a time of 3:35.63.

Richland won the race in a time of 3:29.63.

West Branch’s Sage Carr also made the 400-meter finals, but did not race.

