ALTOONA — The West Branch 4x800 relay team of John Stavola, Noah Ryder, Jacob Alexander and Sage Carr finished third at the District 6 Class 2A Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Mansion Park in Altoona.
The Warriors finished the race in a new school record time of 8:27.42.
The time meets the state qualifying standard, so West Branch will once again head to Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium March 26-27 for the PIAA Track and Field 2A Championships.
Central Cambria won the race in 8:18.58.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Stavola, Ryder, Carr and Joel Evans finished sixth with a time of 3:35.63.
Richland won the race in a time of 3:29.63.
West Branch’s Sage Carr also made the 400-meter finals, but did not race.