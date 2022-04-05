ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch softball team lost to host Juniata Valley 11-9 on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors fell behind 11-2 after three innings, but scored six times in the fifth inning to get back into the game.
But the Lady Hornets held off the West Branch rally to notch the win.
Greysyn Gable led the Lady Warriors with three hits, including a double. Makena Moore and Madison Nelson added two hits apiece. Moore knocked in three runs.
Kamryn MacTavish hit a 3-run homer in the fifth to start the Lady Warrior rally.
Nelson took the loss in the circle, giving up 11 runs on 13 hits. All 11 runs were unearned due to five West Branch errors.
Nelson struck out six batters and did not issue a walk.
The Lady Warriors slipped to 1-4 overall and in the Inter County Conference.
West Branch visits Williamsburg Thursday.
West Branch—9
Cantolina cf 4112, Bainey 3b 4111, MacTavish ss 2213, Gable c 4230, Moore 1b 3023, Nelson p 4020, Smeal cr 0000, Royer dp 4110, Butler 2b 4110, Betts rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-9-12-9.
Juniata Valley—11
Houck ss-2b-ss 4330, Allison c 4310, Ma. Belinda p-ss-p 4010, Me. Belinda cf 4012, Stewart 1b-p-1b 4211, Shuff lf 4224, Hartman 3b 4030, Waiters 2b-1b-2b 4000, Payne rf 2010, Brown pr 0100, Thompson ph 1000. Totals: 35-11-13-7.
Score by Innings
West Branch 011 061 0— 9 12 5
Juniata Valley 452 000 x—11 13 2
Errors—Bainey, Betts 2, MacTavish, Smeal; Hartman, Houck. LOB—West Branch 7, Juniata Valley 6. 2B—Gable; Hartman 2, Stewart, Me. Belinda. HR—MacTavish; Shuff. SAC—Graham. SB—Gable; Houck. CS—Moore.
Pitching
West Branch: Nelson—6 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Juniata Valley: Ma. Belinda—5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Stewart—2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Ma. Belinda. LP—Nelson (0-3).