BELLWOOD — The West Branch cross country team participated in a quadrangular with Bellwood-Antis, Juniata Valley and Southern Fulton on Wednesday.
The Warriors defeated Juniata Valley 17-41, but fell to Southern Fulton (27-28) and Bellwood-Antis (24-35).
The Lady Warriors fell to all three teams — Juniata Valley 15-48, Bellwood-Antis 19-44 and Southern Fulton 12-24.
In the girls’ race, Erika Alexander was the Lady Warriors’ lone runner, finishing ninth in a time of 26:00.
Juniata Valley’s Morgan Hess won the race in a time of 19:57.
For the boys’ race, Sage Carr finished second in a time of 19:10. Noah Ryder added a sixth place finish in 20:18.
Huntingdon’s Tyler Rader, running as an independent, won the race in 17:55.
West Branch hosts Mount Union and Moshannon Valley on Oct. 14
Boys
West Branch 17, Juniata Valley 41
Southern Fulton 27, West Branch 28
Bellwood-Antis 24, West Branch 35
Top 10
1. Tyler Rader, H, 17:55. 2. Sage Carr, WB, 19:10. 3. Kasey Fitz, SF, 19:17. 4. Caedon Poe, BA, 19:18. 5. Corey Shanafelt, BA, 20:16. 6. Noah Ryder, WB, 20:18. 7. Conner Ratchford, BA, 21:00. 8. Christian Sensibaugh, BA,21:14. 9. Matt Burrows, SF, 21:16. 10. Jacob Alexander, WB, 21:24.
Other West Branch runners
17. Brad Wood, 24:57. 23. Kevin Hurley, 27:79. 24. Mike Fray, 27:38.
Girls
Bellwood-Antis 19, West Branch 48
Juniata Valley 15, West Branch 48
Southern Fulton 12, West Branch 24
Top Ten
1. Morgan Hess, JV, 19:57. 2. Ella McCrum, JV, 21:18. 3. Madison Sneath, JV, 22:22. 4. Jaden Quinn, BA, 23:40. 5. Sam Ashkettle, SF, 23:43. 6. Olivia Buchheit, SF. 7. Katie Dyerson, JV. 8. Maddie Hopsicker, JV. 9. Erika Alexander, WB. 10. Aylee Pheasant, JV.