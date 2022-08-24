The 2022 high school football season in Progressland kicks off this evening with five games on the slate. The opening week features a rivalry game, a chase for a major milestone and a call back to a star-studded team from decades past.
West Branch travels to Philipsburg-Osceola in Progressland’s lone head-to-head matchup in what will be the 35th meeting all-time between the programs.
Clearfield makes the long trip to Juniata for a non-league contest with head coach Tim Janocko looking for career win No. 300. He would become just the 20th head coach in Pennsylvania to hit that mark.
Moshannon Valley hosts Tussey Mountain in an Inter County Conference matchup and welcomes back players from the undefeated 1982 squad that went 10-0.
Another ICC matchup features Glendale hitting the road to play Juniata Valley.
The final game on the 5-game slate sees Curwensville welcoming Meyersdale to Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
Here are closer looks at this week’s games:
Clearfield at Juniata
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bison lead the series 3-0.
LAST MEETING: The Bison rolled to a 35-7 victory in 2019 in a District 6-9 class 4A semifinal playoff game, outgaining the Indians 337 to 178 in total yards.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain, Brady Collins and Isaac Samsel. Juniata’s Waylon Ehrenzeller, Aaron Kanagy and Seth Laub.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “The biggest key is we can’t turn the ball over,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “And we have to play great defense. They’re a tough team. It’s going to be a big test on the road for our first game.”
Meyersdale at
Curwensville
ALL-TIME SERIES: Curwensville leads 1-0.
LAST MEETING: Thad Butler ran 10 times for 131 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Golden Tide to a 35-6 road victory last season in the first meeting between the programs.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Meyersdale’s Malachi Carr and Daulton Sellers. Curwensville’s Chris and Nik Fegert, Chase Irwin and Dan McGarry.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Our biggest key to victory is to play physical up front on the OL and DL,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “That is where the game will be won or lost.”
Glendale at
Juniata Valley
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Hornets have seven straight victories in the series and hold a 40-14-2 edge all-time.
LAST MEETING: The Vikings had to forfeit last year’s game due to low numbers. Juniata Valley picked up a 37-20 victory in 2020.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Logan Cree, Zeke Dubler and Britton Spangle. Juniata Valley’s Alex Brantner, Andrew McMonagle and Jacob Rodkey.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Glendale head coach Dave Trexler could not be reached for comment.
Tussey Mountain at
Moshannon Valley
ALL-TIME SERIES: Mo Valley holds a 24-10 edge in the series, but Tussey Mountain is on a 4-game winning streak.
LAST MEETING: The Titans outscored the Knights 14-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 42-34 victory. QB Ethan Webb completed 10 passes for 194 yards and two scores with five tosses and 82 yards going to Micah Beish.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Tussey Mountain’s Landon Myers, Isaiah Sosak and Jaden Yochum. Mo Valley’s Beish, Levi Knuth and Connor Williams.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to control the line of scrimmage and shut down the outside run to be successful,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said.
West Branch at
Philipsburg-Osceola
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Warriors have won three of the last five meetings between the programs, but P-O holds a 27-7 lead in the series.
LAST MEETING: West Branch rebounded from a 21-7 first-half deficit to rally for a 28-21 victory last season at home. Warrior QB Tyler Biggans ran for two TDs and threw for two more in the victory.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Biggans, Kyle Kolesar and Wyatt Schwiderske. P-O’s Dayton Barger, Ben Gustkey and Nick Johnson.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: We can’t turn the ball over and have to be consistent with our techniques,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Rivalry games always bring the added hype. Staying true to who we are on both sides of the ball will be important,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “As always, we want to play a physical style of football and that starts up front. Winning the battle at the line of scrimmage, doing our individual jobs, limiting mistakes and playing well in space will all be important keys to success.”