HOUTZDALE — Owen Graham threw a no-hitter on Monday afternoon against Moshannon Valley, just a four days after defeating them 7-2.
Graham struck out eight batters and allowed just one walk in six innings of work.
Isaac Tiracorda, Zack Tiracorda and Lukas Colton all had two hits for the Warriors. Zack Tiracorda and Tyler Wilson each had two RBIs as well.
Zach Witherow took the loss for the Knights.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 5-5 overall, 4-5 in the Inter County Conference and 2-3 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Knights travel to Mount Union today.
West Branch improved to 7-4 overall, 6-4 in the ICC and 3-1 in the MVL. The Warriors travel to Juniata Valley today.
West Branch—12
I. Tiracorda c 4221, Z. Tiracorda ss 5222, Colton 2b 4221, Graham p 3111, Liptak 3b 3111, Folmar 1b 2110, Guglielmi cf 2111, Wilson dh 4112, B. Rothrock lf 3110, Bass cr 0000, Smerk cr 0000. Totals: 30-12-11-9.
Moshannon Valley—0
O’Donnell lf-p 3000, Kephart cf 3000, Witherow p-3b 2000, Kitko ss 1000, Webb c 2000, Evans 1b 2000, Hansel 2b 2000, Gregg 3b 2000, Hummel p-lf 0000, Nelson rf 2000. Totals: 19-0-0-0.
Score by Innings
West Branch 300 018—12 11 1
Mo Valley 000 000— 0 0 2
Errors—Kitko 2, Liptak. LOB—West Branch 8, Moshannon Valley 2. 2B—Guglielmi, Wilson, I. Tiracorda. 3B—Z. Tiracorda, I. Tiracorda. SB—B. Rothrock, Colton 2, Z. Tiracorda. Kephart. CS—Bass (by Webb). HBP—Folmar.
Pitching
West Branch: Graham—6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO. Hummel—1/3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO. O’Donnell—2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Graham (3-2). LP—Witherow (2-1).