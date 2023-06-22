MORRISDALE — Last football season, West Branch’s high school football team boasted a record of four wins and six losses, and placed sixth in the Inter-County Conference.
While it was not a star-studded season as hoped, the Warriors could have had a Single-A PIAA district playoff berth on their hands. The school was invited to participate in the playoffs, but because of a rule in their athletic handbook, the athletes were not able to participate.
Board members were asked at their recent meeting to change the policy.
The rule at hand that prevented the team from participating in the playoffs was that a team with a record under .500, or at least an equal amount of wins and losses, couldn’t participate in any PIAA playoff game.
Athletic Director David Williamson addressed this matter at the recent school board meeting, and explained exactly what happened.
“Last fall, after the season we thought had ended, PIAA came to us and offered us a playoff spot for Single-A for the district playoffs,” Williamson explained, “We were really mulling over this decision, but we decided against, in favor of adhering to our handbook.”
Williamson continued, “That would have been a great opportunity for the team in the future. It would’ve given some of those kids some valuable playoff experience, and this was a playoff that I think the team could have done very well in.”
High School Football Coach Kevin Hubler chimed in as well, further reaffirming Williamson’s point.
“When we got that invite to the playoffs I was excited, I really thought that this team could’ve made a run,” Hubler said. “But the school made the decision to adhere to the handbook, and we understand that, but it would’ve given some great experience to those kids for the future.”
The board unanimously approved the proposed revision to the handbook, which means that regardless of the record of a sports team at West Branch, the team in question can participate in the playoffs, given that the invitation is received from the PIAA.
“I’m really excited to see this change,” said Superintendent Mark Mitchell. “Hopefully this means that our sports teams can experience some further success in the future.”