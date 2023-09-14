ALLPORT — The West Branch cross country team hosted a quad meet with Mount Union, Northern Bedford and Southern Huntingdon on Wednesday afternoon.
The Warriors defeated the Rockets 24-33 and the Panthers 24-31 but fell to the Trojans 28-29.
The Lady Warriors were defeated by all three teams.
On the boys’ side, Southern Huntingdon’s Izaac Irwin was the winner ina time of 18:19.
West Branch’s Sage Carr was second with a time of 18:28. Teammate Jacob Alexander was right behind him in third with a time of 18:38.
The Warriors’ Braden Brown was also in the top 10, finishing seventh in 19:43.
For the girls, Northern Bedford’s Savanna Hershberger was the winner in a time of 21:14.
West Branch’s Skylah Baker was seventh in 28:18.20, while teammate Emma Petriskey was eighth in 28:18.43.
West Branch heads to the Mountain Lion Invite on Saturday.
Boys
Top Ten
1. Izaac Irwin, SH, 18:19. 2. Sage Carr, WB, 18:28. 3. Jacob Alexander, WB, 18:38. 4. Dorian Loner, MU, 18:52. 5. Dhylan Miller, NB, 18:58. 6. Ethan Fisher, MU, 19:36. 7. Braden Brown, WB, 19:43. 8. Chase Imes, NB, 19:50. 9. Evan Yakymac, MU, 20:21. 10. Elijah Harper, SH, 20:30.
West Branch runners
16. Kevin Hurley, 21:44. 21. Dylan Ryder, 24:01. 23. Liam Brown, 24:30.
Girls
Top Ten
1. Savanna Hershberger, NB, 21:14. 2. Vada Banks, MU, 24:15. 3. Katelyn Harper, SH, 24:45. 4. Hanalyn Grissinger, SH, 25:46. 5. Emmalyn Wingert, SH, 27:03. 6. Kara Harper, SH, 27:11. 7. Skylah Baker, WB, 28:18.20. 8. Emma Petriskey, WB, 28:18.43. 9. India Price, MU, 38:24. 10. Bella Price, SH, 42:19.