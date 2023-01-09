CURWENSVILLE — Despite a cold shooting night, the West Branch girls basketball team was able to lean on its defense to provide the spark it needed in a 46-21 victory over Curwensville at Patton Hall.
The Lady Warriors made just 33 percent of their shots in the game, but came up with 15 steals and forced 31 total Lady Tide turnovers. That turned into a 60-38 advantage in shots.
“I was happy with how we ran our play sets,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno said. “I thought we got the shots we were trying to get. We like those wide open threes and we like that stuff underneath, working the high to low. We just had a cold night in general.
“It was just one of those nights where some of those transition layups don’t go in and a couple of those threes don’t go in.”
Curwensville was having its own trouble from the field, hitting on just 10 if its 38 attempts, and that coupled with 31 turnovers — 10 coming in the second quarter — was too much for the young Lady Tide to overcome.
“We’re still very young and we just need to take better care of the basketball,” Curwensville head coach Dawna Wheeler said. “We see a lot of good things happen though too. Our defense has picked up. We just have to make shots. They’re just not falling.”
West Branch got out to an 8-0 lead in the first before Curwensville’s Natalie Wischuck put a stop to the run with her team’s first bucket.
But the Lady Warriors scored the next eight points and took a 16-4 lead into the second quarter. All five Lady Warrior starters scored in the frame, but West Branch made just seven of its 19 shots.
Curwensville opened the second with a 3-point play from Janelle Passmore, who made her short jumper, was fouled, and converted the and 1 to make it 16-7.
The Lady Warriors ramped up the defense after that and went on a 12-0 run as Katrina Cowder scored six and Ally Shingledecker netted five in the frame, which ended with the visitors ahead 31-11.
“At the beginning of the second quarter, we were right there,” Wheeler said. “We were moving right along and all of a sudden they took off.”
Bella Koleno scored a bucket in each of the first two quarters and added two free throws in the third to end her night with 6.
“Bella scored her first varsity points,” coach Koelno said. “She stepped up tonight. Ally stepped up. We had some girls step up when some of the other girls’ shots weren’t falling.”
The Lady Warriors racked up 10 assists as a team in the first half and finished the game with 13.
“We have a really unselfish team,” Koleno said. “Nobody cares who scores during the game.”
After scoring just four points in the first half, Jenna Mertz took over in the third quarter, scoring 11 of the Lady Warriors’ 13 points. She led West Branch with 15 points, while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“It’s nice when we have a couple players that we’re used to kind of carrying the torch for us and they have cold games, that they are still active and distributing the ball and doing other things to help us win,” Koleno said.
With West Branch scoring the first 11 points of the third, the Mercy Clock was put in motion when the score reached 42-11.
Curwensville outscored West Branch 4-2 in a fast-moving fourth quarter. Addison Butler netted all four points for the Lady Tide.
Passmore led Curwensville with five points, while Butler, Wischuck and Karleigh Freyer each netted four. Freyer added nine rebounds.
Cowder led all players on the boards with 10 and scored eight points. Lady Warriors Emmie Parks and Erin Godin each picked up four steals. Hannah Betts dished out three assists.
“I was talking to the girls at halftime, just about Emmie’s speed during the game,” Koleno said.
“She plays so fast and she plays fearless, and that’s something that if we get all five players on the court doing stuff like that, it looks exciting out there. But I thought she had a great game defensively like she always does.”
West Branch improved to 7-3 overall, 2-3 in the Inter County Conference and 2-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Lady Warriors visit Glendale Wednesday.
Curwensville slipped to 0-10 overall, 0-6 in the ICC and 0-4 in the MVL. The Lady Tide travel to Harmony on Thursday.
West Branch—46
Guglielmi 2 0-0 4, Mertz 7 0-0 15, Godin 1 0-0 2, Cowder 4 0-0 8, Parks 2 0-0 4, Betts 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 2 0-0 5, Koleno 3 0-0 6, Smeal 0 0-0 0, M. Williams 0 0-0 0, Prestash 1 0-0 2, Briscoe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-2 46.
Curwensville—21
Pentz 1 0-4 2, Weber 0 0-0 0, Butler 2 0-0 4, Freyer 2 0-0 4, Price 1 0-0 2, Wischuck 2 0-0 4, Passmore 2 1-1 5, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-5 21.
Three-pointers: Mertz, Shingledecker.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 16 15 13 2—46
Curwensville 4 7 6 4—21