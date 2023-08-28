ALLPORT — After advancing to the District 6 finals five straight seasons (winning championships in 2019-2021), the West Branch girls soccer team fell short of the finals last year, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Bishop Guilfoyle in the semis.
But the Lady Warriors, who have amassed a record of 96-25-5 since the 2017 season under seventh-year head coach Angie Fenush, quickly put that setback behind them.
“We didn’t have the team prepared to play their best at the end of the season last year and we moved on immediately after it ended,” Fenush said. “We expect the girls to always give their best every practice, every game, every day. That’s what has made this program so successful is the girls are motivated to work and get better. When we lack that drive you get results like last year, and I think the girls have taken that to heart.”
West Branch only lost three players from last year’s squad to graduation in Hannah Betts, Kamryn MacTavish and Emmie Parks, but Fenush says the team will miss the presence of the trio, who helped in leadership roles on last year’s squad. Parks netted 34 goals and a team-best 15 assists, while MacTavish (10) and Betts (4) combined for 14 more goals.
“We lost three offensive players last year including Emmie, who was a leading scorer,” Fenush said. “But those three left their mark on the returning players and have helped shaped this offensive group.
“This year’s group is exciting because they’ve been playing together so long but we spent the offseason just getting them to step out of their comfort zone and be leaders both vocally and in action.”
With the loss of just three players, West Branch is blessed with a group of 12 letterwinners spearheaded by a large group of seniors in Emma Bucha, Ciara Condon, Abby Diviney, Erin Godin, Payten Johnson, Olivia Koleno and Jenna Mertz. Juniors Kaylea Fenush and Sarah Guglielmi and sophomores Alexa Prestash, Sydney Sankey and Natalie Yingling round out the returners.
“The letterwinners are a strong group of mostly seniors,” Fenush said. “They are a very skilled group that can score a bunch, and they play team ball really well.”
Mertz scored a team-high 35 goals last season and will be joined by Condon, Sankey, senior Dorothy Bailor and freshman McKenzie Harbold on the wings.
Freshman Reagan Correll and senior newcomer Tate Swatsworth, who played the last three seasons for Philipsburg-Osceola, will play forward.
“They’ve had a really good off season and are starting to mesh well,” Fenush said.
The midfield and defensive units are littered with letterwinners.
“In the midfield we have our staple Erin Godin as well as Bucha, Guglielmi and Yingling, who are strong as a unit,” Fenush said. “On defense we are led by Diviney and Johnson — who will all see some time at mid — and Koleno and English.”
Prestash will be back in goal for a second year and will be backed up by sophomore Jordan Walker.
While a return to the District 6 Championship is likely in the back of the Lady Warriors’ minds, Fenush says there are plenty of other more pressing goals to be reached before thinking about the postseason.
“Goals are to give it all one game at a time,” she said. “I think we looked too far ahead last season to what was going to happen at the end of the season and we failed to get better every day.
“There’s so much progress to be made over the next couple months, and the girls have been having fun getting better all offseason. If the girls can step up and lead and be vocal, anything can happen this year.”
West Branch opens its season Thursday at Clarion.
Roster
Seniors
Dorothy Bailor, *Emma Bucha, *Ciara Condon, *Abby Diviney, *Erin Godin, *Payten Johnson, *Olivia Koleno, *Jenna Mertz, Tate Swatsworth.
Juniors
*Kaylea Fenush, Josie English, *Sarah Guglielmi.
Sophomores
*Alexa Prestash, *Sydney Sankey, Jordan Walker, *Natalie Yingling.
Freshmen
Reagan Correll, McKenzie Harbold.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
31—at Clarion, 5 p.m.
September
5—at Northern Bedford, 5 p.m. 7—Everett. 12—at Curwensville. 14—Tussey Mountain. 16—Redbank Valley, 11 a.m. 18—Rockwood. 20—Moshannon Valley. 21—at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m. 25—at Huntingdon, 6 p.m. 26—at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m. 28—Cambria Heights.
October
3—at Everett, 4:30 p.m. 4—at Penn Cambria, 3:30 p.m. 10—Northern Bedford. 12—Curwensville. 17—at Moshannon Valley, 5:30 p.m. 18—at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.
Matches begin at 4 p.m. unless noted.