ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team returns seven letterwinners this season, something that head coach Justin Koleno is happy to see.
“Our letterwinners had some time together on the court last year,” he said. “This season we are hoping to cash-in on some of that experience and chemistry. We are excited to see how the new team fits together when the games start. We are still learning roles on the team.”
The Lady Warriors will have to fill the holes left by leading scorer Sarah Betts and Ella Miller.
“Our team just had a trip to see Sarah Betts play for Juniata College,” Koleno said. “We are happy for her, but she will definitely be missed around here. Sarah did a lot for us on both sides of the ball including organizing on the court.
“Our seniors, Ella and Sarah, provided some much needed fire last year. That will be the biggest hole in our game that we need to fill. Having a consistent motor will be vital this year. Emily Parks often provided sparks for us with physicality last year –we plan on her to continue and build from that.”
There are no seniors on this squad, meaning everyone should return next year with another full varsity season under their belt.
‘Part of the charm of this team is the fact that we know we will get to reload and run it back next year too,” he said. “It gives all of us long-term purpose for every practice.
“Our juniors, Hannah Betts, Kayleigh Smeal and Emily Parks, will be making a quick transition from sophomores to the “most senior” members of our team. They each bring something unique to the team, but their biggest attribute as a class is their physicality.”
Physicality and defense are two of the things the Lady Warriors have prided themselves on in the past and it’s something Koleno wants to utilize again this season.
“To do what we want to do this year, we have to have five players on the court who are disciplined and relentless on defense,” said Koleno. “We have a slew of players that can play multiple positions, so a major aspect of playing-time decisions will be how dedicated the player is to the defensive end.”
Last year, the Lady Warriors had three freshmen step up to play, including returning starter Jenna Mertz.
“Our leadership can come from anyone. Jenna Mertz had a very productive freshman year, and there are a few other players in that sophomore class ready to make the big jump this year,” said Koleno. “Erin Godin was a plug-and-play player for us last year. She played every position on the court. She is ready to handle the ball much more this year and that could make a huge difference for us.
“Katrina Cowder was just starting to get rolling at the end of our shortened season last year. She is a difference-maker protecting the rim and gives us a presence inside on the offensive end.
“We are looking to utilize Allison Shingledecker’s shooting more this year too.”
Koleno said while the team is still working on several of the basics, he said that the team is finally starting to take shape.
“We are still finding our identity as a team right now, so it’s really encouraging to see multiple players trying to carve a role out for themselves on the court,” he said. “I love the matchups we are getting at practice. Competition breeds excellence. We have some players that just refuse to be outmatched. Freshman Sarah Guglielmi has impressed in the preseason so far.”
The Lady Warriors continue to work on finishing possessions, pulling down rebounds, scrapping for loose balls and hitting the shot when they get it.
Koleno said the goal for the team is to be ready for their opener on Dec. 14 at Moshannon Valley.
He will be assisted by Lady Warrior basketball alums Jalee Rockey and Leanna Prinkey.
Roster
Juniors
*Hannah Betts, *Emmie Parks, *Kayleigh Smeal.
Sophomores
*Katrina Cowder, *Erin Godin, Jamaica Horsey, *Jenna Mertz, *Allie Shingledecker, Montana Williams.
Freshmen
Dawn Glover, Sarah Guglielmi.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
10—Northern Cambria, ppd. 14—at Moshannon Valley. 15—Harmony. 17—Mount Union, 6:30 p.m. 20—Juniata Valley. 28—West Branch Holiday Tournament, TBA. 29—West Branch Holiday Tournament.
January
4—at Williamsburg, 7:15 p.m. 7—Glendale. 11—at Bellwood-Antis. 14—Curwensville. 20—Moshannon Valley. 24—at Mount Union, 6:15 p.m. 27—at Juniata Valley. 28—at Harmony. 31—Williamsburg, 6:30 p.m.
February
3—at Glendale. 4—at Northern Cambria. 7—Bellwood-Antis. 10—at Curwensville. 11—at Philipsburg-Osceola.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.