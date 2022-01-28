WESTOVER — The West Branch girls basketball team broke out to a 28-2 lead after one quarter at Harmony en route to a 59-40 victory.
Katrina Cowder led the Lady Warriors with 23 points. Jenna Mertz added 18.
The Lady Owls had two players in double figures — Tyra Peace with 12 and Jaylee Beck with 10.
Harmony fell to 1-13 overall. The Lady Owls host Blacklick Valley on Tuesday.
West Branch improved to 7-7 overall. The Lady Warriors host Williamsburg on Monday.
West Branch—59
Shingledecker 1 2-6 5, Mertz 6 3-4 18, Godin 1 0-0 2, Cowder 9 5-6 23, Betts 1 0-0 2, Guglielmi 3 0-0 7, Glover 0 1-2 1, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-18 59.
Harmony—40
Brothers 1 0-2 2, Kephart 2 0-0 4, Passmore 1 1-2 3, Schneider 3 2-2 8, Peace 6 0-2 12, Beck 5 0-1 10, Brothers 0 1-2 1, Keener 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-11 40.
Three-pointers: Shingledecker, Mertz 3, Guglielmi.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 28 2 16 13—59
Harmony 8 11 7 14—40