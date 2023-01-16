ALLPORT — The West Branch boys basketball team held a one-point lead over visiting Cambria Heights heading into the fourth quarter on Monday, but outscored the Highlanders 17-10 in the final frame to take the 65-59 victory.
Owen Koleno led the Warriors with 28 points, including three treys. Isaac Tiracorda added 14 points, while Kyle Kolesar netted 10. Joel Evans had 11 rebounds.
West Branch improved to 10-3 overall. The Warriors travel to Mount Union on Friday.
The junior varsity game was won by the Highlanders in OT.
Cambria Heights—59
Sodmont 8 0-0 18, Royal 3 1-3 8, Yeckley 1 0-0 3, Lamb 4 1-3 9, Farabaugh 5 0-0 14, Baker 0 0-0 0, Nelen 1 0-0 2, Weiland 2 1-1 5. Totals: 24 3-7 59.
West Branch—65
Evans 2 2-7 6, Koleno 11 3-5 28, Tiracorda 7 0-0 14, Kolesar 5 0-2 10, Z. McGonigal 2 2-2 7, D. McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 7-16 65.
Three-pointers: Sodmont 2, Royal, Yeckley, Farabaugh 4. Koleno 3, Z. McGonigal.
Score by Quarters
Cambria Heights 12 18 19 10—59
West Branch 11 22 15 17—65