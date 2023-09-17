LORETTO — The West Branch volleyball team finished second in the top bracket of the 22nd annual Saint Francis Tournament, which featured 30 teams, on Saturday night at Saint Francis University.
The Lady Warriors won their pool, losing just one set to Chestnut Ridge, with a 7-1 record.
West Branch defeated Westmont Hilltop, River Valley and Bellwood-Antis, while splitting with the Lady Lions in Pool E.
That put them in the GOLD bracket as the second seeded overall team behind Richland, which went 8-0 in Pool A.
The Lady Warriors received a bye in the first round, before taking on state-ranked Forest Hills in the quarterfinals.
West Branch topped the Lady Rangers 25-22 to set up a semifinal match with familiar foe Elk County Catholic, who is also ranked in the state in Class A.
The Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Crusaders 27-25 to advance to the championship game against another familiar foe in Bald Eagle Area.
West Branch won the first set 25-16 before dropping a 25-23 second set.
The Lady Warriors led the tiebreaker 14-8, but the Lady Eagles scored seven straight points to win 17-15.
Katrina Cowder led West Branch with 47 kills, 15 blocks, 15 service points and five.
Brooklyn Myers tallied 30 assists, 13 digs and 10 kills, while Shianna Hoover had 32 digs, 22 service points and five aces.
Kyla Kephart netted 57 assists, 47 service points and seven aces.
Ally Shingledecker and Brielle Bainey each had 17 digs, while Makiya Mack had 18 kills.
Lexi Mulhollem had 10 kills, while Bella Koleno had nine blocks.
Haley Woodling had nine kills.
West Branch improved to 16-1-1. The Lady Warriors host Mount Union on Thursday evening.