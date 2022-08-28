SIDMAN — The West Branch volleyball team finished second at the Forest Hills Kickoff Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Warriors fell to Hollidaysburg in the gold bracket final.
West Branch had defeated Penn Cambria, Cambria Heights in pool play, while splitting with Portage and Somerset.
In the playoffs, the Lady Warriors toppled Indiana, DuBois and Forest Hills to reach the final.
Katrina Cowder had 42 kills and 16 blocks, while Marley Croyle added 25 kills, 22 service points, 20 digs and six aces.
Brooklyn Myers tallied 66 assists and seven kills, while Hayley Wooster netted 25 service points, seven kills and six aces.
Kyla Kephart had 22 assists, 16 service points, 10 digs and six aces.
Ally Shingledecker had 23 service points, while Bella Koleno had 20.
Shianna Hoover netted 16 digs, while Brielle Bainey had 14.
West Branch opens its regular season on Sept. 6 at Curwensville.