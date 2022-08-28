The West Branch volleyball team opened the season at the Forest Hills Kickoff Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Warriors fell in the gold bracket championship game to Hollidaysburg. In front, from left, are Skylar Hebel, Savannah Hoover, Kyla Kephart, Shianna Hoover, Ally Shingledecker and Brielle Bainey. In back are Hayley Wooster, Marley Croyle, Katrina Cowder, Brooklyn Myers and Bella Koleno.