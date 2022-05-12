West Branch’s boys 4x400 relay team of, from left, John Stavola, Sage Carr, Noah Ryder and Joel Evans broke the school record at the Juniata Valley Invitational. The Warriors ran a 3:38 and took first place. The former school record was 3:45 which was held by Abe Albright, Ethan Slippey, Jake Brown and Lucas Kristofits.