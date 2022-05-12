ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch track and field team traveled to the Juniata Valley Invitational on Wednesday.
The boys 1600-meter relay team of John Stavola, Noah Ryder, Joel Evans and Sage Carr took first place in a time of 3:38.5.
That time broke the previous school record set by Abe Albright, Ethan Slippey, Jake Brown and Lucas Kristofits.
Stavola, Ryder and Carr teamed up with Jacob Alexander to win the 3200-meter relay in a time of 8:55.26.
Shae Bainey took first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.6 just over one second faster than the second-place runner.
Carr was first in the 400-meter dash in a time of 53.68.
On the girls’ side, Katrina Cowder was first in the discus with a throw of 86-0. Marley Croyle won the javelin with a heave of 112-10.
West Branch returns to action on Tuesday afternoon at the District 6 Class AA Championships at Mansion Park in Altoona.