WILLIAMSBURG — West Branch fell to Williamsburg on Tuesday afternoon on a walkoff, 6-5.
The Pirates got a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh with one out to win.
Brody Rothrock was hung with the loss, allowing one earned run on one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Tyler Wilson, Coby Kephart, Nick Parks and Rothrock had the RBIs for West Branch.
The Warriors dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the Inter County Conference.
West Branch heads to Bucktail on Thursday.
West Branch—5
Tiracorda c 3110, Colton p-ss 3100, Liptak ss-1b 2100, Wilson 1b-3b 3101, C. Kephart cf 3011, Parks dh 2101, B. Rothrock lf-p 1001, G. Rothrock rf-lf 2000, E. Emigh 3b-rf 4000. Totals: 23-5-2-5.
Williamsburg—6
Uplinger c-p 4000, Long ss-p 4211, Gorsuch p-ss 3110, L. Brantner 2b 3221, A. Brantner 3b 1012, Smith rf 2000, Verbonitz cf 2100, Parks 1b 3012, Wagner rf-3b 3000, Hughes lf 2000. Totals: 27-6-6-6.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 040 1—5 2 3
Williamsburg 200 210 1—6 6 3
Errors—Colton, Wilson, Tiracorda. Long, A. Brantner, Smith. 2B—Gorsuch. HR—Long. SF—B. Rothrock. SB—Colton, Tiracorda. L. Brantner. HBP—Liptak, Tiracorda.
Pitching
West Branch: Colton—3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO. B. Rothrock—2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Williamsburg: Gorsuch—4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Long—2+ IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 9 BB, 1 SO. Uplinger—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Uplinger. LP—B. Rothrock.