LOYSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team fell to host Northern Bedford 4-3 on Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Warriors led 3-2 at the 51-minute mark, but the Lady Panthers scored two unanswered goals, including the winner at 71:00 to set the final.

Emmie Parks scored twice for West Branch, while Kamryn MacTavish had the third goal.

West Branch dropped to 9-4 overall. The Lady Warriors host Everett on Tuesday.

Northern Bedford 4,

West Branch 3

First Half

1. Hall, NB, 4:00.

2. Parks, WB, 24:01.

3. MacTavish, WB, 31:11.

4. Kline, NB, 34:20.

Second Half

5. Parks, WB, 51:13.

6. Heck, NB, 59:35.

7. Kline, NB, 71:00.

Shots: West Branch 18, Northern Bedford 7.

Saves: West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 3, Northern Bedford (Clark), 15.

Corner kicks: West Branch 5, Northern Bedford 5.

Tags

Trending Food Videos