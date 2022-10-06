LOYSBURG — The West Branch girls soccer team fell to host Northern Bedford 4-3 on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Warriors led 3-2 at the 51-minute mark, but the Lady Panthers scored two unanswered goals, including the winner at 71:00 to set the final.
Emmie Parks scored twice for West Branch, while Kamryn MacTavish had the third goal.
West Branch dropped to 9-4 overall. The Lady Warriors host Everett on Tuesday.
Northern Bedford 4,
West Branch 3
First Half
1. Hall, NB, 4:00.
2. Parks, WB, 24:01.
3. MacTavish, WB, 31:11.
4. Kline, NB, 34:20.
Second Half
5. Parks, WB, 51:13.
6. Heck, NB, 59:35.
7. Kline, NB, 71:00.
Shots: West Branch 18, Northern Bedford 7.
Saves: West Branch (Alexa Prestash) 3, Northern Bedford (Clark), 15.
Corner kicks: West Branch 5, Northern Bedford 5.