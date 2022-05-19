MARION CENTER — The West Branch baseball team broke out to a 5-0 lead after one inning against Marion Center on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the D6 AA playoffs, but couldn’t hold on, falling 9-7.
The Stingers scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, then held the Warriors in the top of the seventh to set the final.
Lukas Colton had two hits, including a double, knocked in a run and scored a run for the Warriors.
Isaac Tiracorda had three hits, including a double and a triple, and scored twice.
Owen Graham, Anthony Guglielmi and Brody Rothrock each had a hit and an RBI.
Zack Tiracorda took the loss, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and one walk.
West Branch finished the season at 13-7.
Marion Center now plays at Mount Union on Tuesday.
West Branch—7
I. Tiracorda c 5230, Z. Tiracorda p-ss 4000, Colton ss-2b 4121, Graham rf-p 4111, Liptak 3b 4210, Folmar 1b 2100, Guglielmi cf 3011, Wilson dh 3001, B. Rothrock lf 4011, McGonigal 2b 0000. Totals: 33-7-9-5.
Marion Center—9
Bracken p-ss 4012, Lynn rf 4000, Olp cf 4100, Bennett 1b 4111, Ryen ss-3b 4321, Black 3b-p 4130, Pacconi c 3012, Stewart 2b 3101, Rummell lf 2101. Totals: 32-9-8-8.
Score by Innings
West Branch 500 011 0—7 9 5
Marion Center 010 017 x—9 8 3
Errors—Folmar 2, Z. Tiracorda, Colton 2. Ryen 2, Stewart. 2B—I. Tiracorda, Colton. Black, Bennett. 3B—I. Tiracorda. HBP—Folmar.
Pitching
West Branch: Z. Tiracorda—4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Graham—1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Marion Center: Reichenbach—5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO. Bracken—1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Black—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Reichenbach. LP—Z. Tiracorda.