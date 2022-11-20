MECHANICSBURG — The West Branch volleyball team can be called a lot of things.
Inter-County Conference champs. District 6 champs. PIAA Class A runners-up.
But the main thing — a fantastic group of girls with an amazing coach who captured the hearts of the Progressland community and made them proud on Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.
Yes, the Lady Warriors ran into a juggernaut of a program, getting swept by Maplewood 26-24, 25-21 and 25-11 for the Lady Tigers’ sixth career state title.
But West Branch never backed down and, in fact, led most of the first set and part of the second. The Lady Warriors gave it 100 percent even when their backs were against the wall.
“We had a goal this year to get to states and compete and do our best.,” said West Branch head coach Terry Trude. “And we did that. From District 6 champs to Elite Eight to Final Four ... all of the good things happened.
“We have a young group. We have three seniors. I can’t ask anything more from this team.”
The Lady Warriors got off to a hot start, going up 7-1 to start the first set.
Senior Hayley Wooster served up four of those points, including an ace.
Maplewood went on a run of its own to cut it to 7-6.
West Branch then led by one most of the set, going up 22-20 before the Lady Tigers went on a run to take a 23-22 lead.
“Maplewood is just a better server and passer than we were in certain spots,” Trude said. “We competed the first two games. They were great high school volleyball matches for Class A. Our girls battled and I am really proud of this team.”
The final five points of the set included a back and forth affair that saw Maplewood get a sideout and game point on two balls that couldn’t be returned by the Lady Warriors.
It was a sign of what was to come from the Lady Tigers, which also won state titles in 2017, 2005, 1995, 1992 and 1985.
“Their aggressive serves took us out of tempo,” said Trude. “That made our middles work harder. They definitely took us out of our normal in-system rotation.”
The second set played out much as the first, with West Branch taking a 14-8 lead.
Maplewood chipped away, cutting it to 17-14 before getting a sideout on a Elizabeth Hunter kill.
Bailey Varndell stepped up to the service line and served up nine straight points, giving the Lady Tigers a 24-17 lead. She had four aces during the run and finished the game with 22 service points.
West Branch went on a four-point run after getting a sideout on a Marley Croyle kill to cut it to 24-21, but Maplewood went on to get a sideout for game point and took a 2-0 set lead.
The Lady Warriors never got going in the third set, as Maplewood took a 20-6 lead before going on to finish it off 25-11.
“We’ve been together almost every day since July training and at some level, we’ve been together,” said Trude. “All of the things we have done outside of volleyball to build camaraderie. It’s a group of of close-knit girls and I am going to miss them.
“This is what I do every day. So, I don’t know what I am going to do.”
Katrina Cowder led West Branch with 11 kills, five service points and two aces. Brooklyn Myers added 18 assists and four service points.
Wooster had seven service points, while Matayha Kerin had six kills.
Makiya Mack added two kills and two blocks. Shianna Hoover had six digs.
West Branch finished the season at 39-4-2.
The Lady Warriors return all but three seniors who played in their last game — Wooster, Kerin and Savannah Hoover, who was limited this season with a torn ACL.
“What can you say about Matayha, Savannah and Hayley,” said Trude. “They were young and they went through our whole program. Their junior years weren’t great. They had good years, but their expectations weren’t met.”
“They came on as seniors and each one contributed. Savannah tore her ACL and contributed from the service line. She stuck with us. Hayley is a great server and was really good opposite. She made some really great plays. Matayha was key for us in the move to outside. She got a lot of points for us this year and a lot of service points for us.
“I am totally thrilled with what they did. They are great kids.”
Trude also thanked his staff, which includes assistant coach Mollie Neidrick and his kids, Kody and Taylor, who despite living in different states, have flown in to help with the team and help with scouting.
“I want to thank Mollie, and Kody and Taylor, for all of the help they gave us this year. The stuff you do outside the sport –development, tape evaluation and getting ready for games — we have a lot of people that help with that.”
Lastly, Trude said he wanted to thank the community, school, families of the girls and the fans that have supported the girls on their cross-state trek to a silver medal.
“We have the best fans,” he said. “We had more fans here today than I have seen all year. The community and the school has really supported us. It’s been a great year.
“It’s all about a little small-town community and how you can pull together for any team. Right now, they’ve done that for the volleyball team. It’s been really cool.”