ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team dropped a heartbreaking 13-9 decision to visiting Juniata Valley in eight innings on Tuesday.
The Warriors tied things up after being down 9-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. The game went to extras where the Hornets plated four runs to take the victory.
Lukas Colton had three hits and knocked in two runs, while Zack Tiracorda had two hits and knocked in two runs.
Isaac Tiracorda and Anthony Guglielmi each had two hits.
Luke Liptak took the loss on the mound in relief, tossing 3 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on three hits and one walk.
West Branch dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Inter County Conference. The Warriors travel to Moshannon Valley on Friday.
Juniata Valley—13
Morningstar c 5120, Johnson ss-p 4300, Wilson p-1b 5033, Edwards 1b-p-lf 4322, Allison cf 3111, Rodkey lf-p-lf 4222, Sodmont 2b 4024, Robinson rf 2000, Beck rf 3000, Couch 3b-ss 4000, Buckley cr 0100, Deihl cr 0200. Totals: 38-13-12-12.
West Branch—9
I. Tiracorda c 4320, Z. Tiracorda ss-p 5222, Colton 2b-p-3b 4232, Graham cf-rf 3110, Folmar 1b 4011, Liptak 3b-p-3b 4011, Guglielmi p-cf 4121, Rothrock lf 3000, McGonigal rf 4000, R. Wood ph 1000. Totals: 36-9-12-7.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 502 200 04—13 12 3
West Branch 100 530 00—9 12 4
LOB—Juniata Valley 7, West Branch 11. 2B—Sodmont 2, Allison, Edwards 2, Rodkey. Folmar, Graham, Liptak, Z. Tiracorda. HBP—Sodmont, Johnson. Folmar. SB—Deihl, Edwards, Buckley, Rodkey. Colton.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Wilson—3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO. Edwards—0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Rodkey—3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Johnson—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
West Branch: Guglielmi—1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Colton—3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO. Liptak—3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Z. Tiracorda—2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Rodkey. LP—Liptak (0-1).