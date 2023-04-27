ALEXANDRIA — The West Branch softball team scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit and defeat Juniata Valley 2-1 on Thursday.
Brooke Bainey had a two-run single to bring round Mallory Graham and Kamryn MacTavish to take the lead.
Makena Moore finished it off in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 12 and allowing just one run on four hits.
West Branch improved to 12-3 overall and 9-2 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Warriors travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday.
West Branch—2
Bainey 3b 4022, Ca. Wesesky 1b 3000, Gable c 4000, Moore p 3000, MacTavish ss 3110, Royer 2b 2000, Graham cf 2100, Betts rf 3000, Ch. Wesesky lf 3010. Totals: 27-2-4-2.
Juniata Valley—1
Allison c 2000, Thompson cf 3011, Stewart 1b 3000, Rowe 2b 3010, Coffman rf 2000, Morgan rf 1010, Hartman 3b 3000, Watson dp 2000, Payne dp 1000, Walters ss 3000, Hall p 3110, Brown lf 0000. Totals: 26-1-4-1.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 200 0—2 4 1
Juniata Valley 001 000 0—1 4 3
Errors—Moore. Walters, Hartman, Thompson. LOB—West Branch 7, Juniata Valley 6. 2B—MacTavish, Ch. Wesesky. Rowe, Hall. HBP—Ca. Wesesky. SB—Betts. Walters.
Pitching
West Branch: Moore—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO.
Juniata Valley: Hall—7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Moore (6-3). LP—Hall.